Southern Indiana high school students build beds for families in need

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Across the area, students go night after night without getting a good night’s sleep because they don’t have a bed to sleep in. In Corydon Friday, some high school students and other volunteers went to work to give some relief to those struggling families.
Every bed has a journey. Piece by piece, they come together through the hands of Corydon Central High School students. Students would ring a cowbell that lets the crew know a bed’s ready to go.
Several students and volunteers all working together to build beds for those in need through Metro United Way’s Build-a-Bed event at Corydon Central High School.
After being put it together once, they’re taken apart so that they can easily be reassembled once they’re inside a needy home.
Once each bed is disassembled, it’s then brought over to get packaged up. The beds are then picked up and set aside to be brought later to those families in need.
Fifty beds on Friday and another 129 expected for Saturday at Prosser High School, the students volunteering to help say it’s extra special helping students in their own school district - and others.
For Nick Franchville, senior at Corydon Central High School, it’s two birds, one bed. He’s studying industrial manufacturing, so he’s getting some hands-on experience in his studies as well.
“It’s always great to give back to your community, especially when you can use your skills to do it," Franchville said. "It’s a very rewarding feeling. It makes it way better knowing I can give back to the community because they’ve helped raise me throughout high school, and now it’s my turn to give back.”
Every student who gets a bed will also get a goodie bag that includes some toys, some hygiene products, and some brand-new bedding.
