11-year-old boy finds adult sex toys making Christmas wish list on Amazon, mother says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Search Amazon for ‘toys,’ and that’s what you’ll get—action figures, building blocks, remote-controlled cars, light-up drawing sets and the like.
But you might also find a different kind of toy, one geared to adults.
That’s what a local family say happened after they told their 11-year-old son to search the website for gifts to put on his Christmas wish list.
He plugged ‘toy’ into the search bar, hit ‘enter,’ scrolled down and found a variety of adult toys, including vibrators and massagers.
“Mine craft,” the mother said when FOX19 NOW asked about the boy’s interests. “He likes playing pretend. He’s very innocent.”
Because of that—and concerns other kids might bully him for what happened—the family preferred to remain anonymous.
As for the aftermath of the boy’s accidental escapade, his mother says he was ‘crying’ and ‘very upset.’
“He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just clicked on something.’”
For her part, initially his mother didn’t think it was that big of deal. At first blush, the toy didn’t really look like an adult toy, it looked like a speaker.
Then she clicked through to the product page and found naked body parts.
She says she called Amazon to let them know of the issue. Nearly 24 hours later, she claims it was still there.
This is when FOX19 NOW contacted Amazon. They told us their team investigated it and handled the problem.
But after another search, we found another male sex toy next to children’s toys.
We let Amazon know of the issue again, and they replied their team is investigating. A few hours later, the adult toy we found was gone.
FOX19 NOW technology expert Dave Hatter says Amazon does indeed have the power to fix the problem, but it might not make sense for them to.
“From their perspective, trying to sell as much stuff as possible,” Hatter explained, “I’m not sure that’s really in their interest.”
Hatter says parents should consider purchasing a special router and software to enforce strict parental controls over what their children see online.
“I just want to protect other kids,” says the boy’s mother, who doesn’t fault Amazon for the issue. “I don’t want anybody else to be in this position, especially in the holiday season.”
