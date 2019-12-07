1 Cards improve to 9-0 with 64-46 win over Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #1 Louisville (9-0, 2-0 ACC) got a scare on Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center. With 11:05 left in their Atlantic Coast Conference home opener against Pittsburgh, leading scorer Jordan Nwora went to the floor clutching his left shoulder.
“Sheer panic,” said UofL head coach Chris Mack. “I saw his expression and I think that’s the first think that I look for when a guy goes down. Sometimes they just want rest, but when see, like, a little bit of fear or a little bit of panic, which I saw that in Jordan for a second. I think he thought, he said it almost came out. I said, well did it come out? He said, “No.” I said, well, almost doesn’t count, but you don’t want to lose your best player.”
Nwora did return and added a late steal and slam to cap off a 19 point night.
He was one of eight different UofL players who hit a three-pointer in the first half. The Cards held the Panthers scoreless for the final 5:35 of the first half and led 35-21 at the half.
Pitt (7-2, 1-1) got as close as five. Freshman Samuell Williamson scored on the baseline to push the lead to seven and then Darius Perry connected with Steven Enoch on a lob dunk on a baseline out of bounds play, the same play when Nwora was injured. He briefly left the game, walking into the tunnel with trainer Fred Hina.
When Nwora returned to the court, he had the ball knocked away by Pitt’s Au’Diese Toney. Toney and Nwora scrambled for the loose ball and Toney was called for a foul. The Pitt bench erupted and was assessed a technical. Ryan McMahon knocked down both technical free throws and that ignited a 17-2 UofL run.
Junior Malik Williams scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Cards. UofL finished 11-26 from three. McMahon added 11 points and Perry and Dwayne Sutton each dished out seven assists. The Cards had 17 assists on 23 field goals.
“For them to only shoot six free throws, we did our job,” Mack said. “So we live to move on and happy that we started ACC play, this early in the season, at 2-0.”
Up next is Texas Tech (5-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in New York City.
