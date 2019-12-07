EXCLUSIVE: Family of New Albany woman says she was killed; police say no foul play suspected

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of Jasmine McNew. The 20-year-old was found dead in her Valley View Court home on Sept. 6 around 3:30 a.m.
But Steve and Mary Trusty are convinced someone killed their granddaughter. Mary said she was told McNew was found naked, laying on her side with blood on her lips and bruises on her face and neck.
“It’s just not physically possible,” Mary Trusty said. “It’s not physically possible for a person to crush their own trachea, to unclothe themselves and to lay down in bed on their side before they’re found. It’s just not possible.”
New Albany Police investigated McNew’s home for days after her body was found. The death certificate lists the immediate cause of death as combining her prescribed mental health medications and methamphetamine, but it doesn’t say she overdosed.
Mary also said she was told there were only trace amounts of meth found in McNew’s system. She said her granddaughter did not have a drug problem, only some mental health issues she was fighting to get over.
"What we want is, if you don’t know what caused this, say you don’t know," Trusty said. “Don’t make it look like it’s something she did to herself.”
On the death certificate, it also says blunt force trauma contributed to McNew’s death.
"They don't mention that her neck was crushed," said Trusty.
The Trustys said McNew had been arguing with someone in the home prior to her death. They also say posts on social media lead them to believe foul play was involved and that someone knows something.
Mary said McNew’s friends found her body and called the police, but she said that timeline makes her suspect something else. She said the friends were messaging McNew nine minutes before going to check on her at her home and that she wasn’t answering. Once they got to the house, Trusty said the friends did not turn the lights on but instead used cell phone flashlights to look around.
The way her granddaughter’s home was found doesn’t add up for her.
"We were told it was trashed and that there was human feces found on the walls of the bathrooms," Trusty said adding that would not be the case if McNew did this to herself.
McNew leaves behind a young daughter and younger sisters. Mary said she would never purposely leave the girls behind and that she wanted to be happy. The Trustys remember her as a timid girl that was learning how to drive with her grandfather.
They both were in contact with her before her death and say it doesn’t make any sense.
New Albany Police declined to comment any further.
The coroner’s office did not respond to WAVE 3′s request for comment.
