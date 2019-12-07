FORECAST: Calm weekend before ups and downs next week

- WEEKEND: Mainly dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will continue to clear overnight.
Lows will dip into the 30s by Saturday morning. While we’ll begin Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with plenty of sunshine early in the day, we’ll warm near 50 during the afternoon.
Saturday evening’s temperatures will be in the 40s for Bardstown Road Aglow.
Overnight lows tumble into the 30s by Sunday morning as clouds increase. For the second half of the weekend, you can expect that Sunday will be cloudy but mostly dry.
Highs will reach into the mid-50s.
