Former UofL football player Chris Campa found dead in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fl. (WAVE) - Deputies in Orange County, Florida are investigating after a former University of Louisville football player was found dead in Orlando.
An OCSO spokesperson confirms just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, deputies were called to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in reference to a 27-year-old black female stabbing victim who was being treated for her injuries.
Investigators then went to her home, where they found Chris Campa, 32, dead “with signs of trauma to his person."
The spokesperson did not reveal any more information or if any arrests have been made. OCSO detectives are working the investigation.
Campa is from Orlando and played for UofL in 2008, according to the university’s football roster.
