Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers and football coach Tom Allen have agreed to a new seven-year contract. The deal is worth an average of $3.9 million per year. It comes after the Hoosiers posted their first eight-win season since 1993. They will have an opportunity to tie the school's single-season win record if they win their first bowl game since 1991. The compensation for the first three years on the contract are fully guaranteed. Allen took over a coach in December 2016 following the firing of Kevin Wilson.