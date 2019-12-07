Indiana chef’s meat smoker has been found after being taken by original seller

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Roadhouse Restaurant and Sports Lounge smoker chef Lafond Wright has told WAVE 3 News that his meat smoker has been found after it went missing on Wednesday.
Wright reached out to say that the man who sold him the grill went up to the restaurant and took it without warning after being behind on payments.
Since the grill was stolen, Wright tried speaking to the original owner saying the grill was stolen, and the man didn’t say anything until Saturday morning.
Wright said that he took down the GoFundMe link and has refunded the money people had donated to replace the smoker.
