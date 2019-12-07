Indiana man reported missing found dead in crashed vehicle in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The body of a North Vernon, Indiana man that had been reported missing early Friday morning has been found in a crashed vehicle in Jennings County.
Indiana State Police reported that the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office filed a missing persons report for Jimmy W. Turner, 69, Friday morning. Turner went missing while delivering papers in southern Jennings County.
Turner and his vehicle were not initially found in the area, but around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle was spotted overturned in water off the west side of State Road 3.
Emergency crews arrived on scene, where Turner was located inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.
Investigations determined that Turner was traveling southbound on State Road 3 when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then overturned into a creek that was out of view of passing motorists. There were no witnesses to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing at the time.
