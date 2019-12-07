Lexington woman charged, accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing another woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington woman has been charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse after being accused of holding another woman against her will and touching her inappropriately, police say.
According to our sister station WLEX, Margaret Riggs, 38, allegedly kept a woman in an apartment on Mercer Road in Lexington. Police stated on an arrest warrant that other suspects took the victim’s debit card, making transactions and withdrawing money from a Kroger self-checkout.
Riggs has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and sexual abuse. She is currently booked at Lexington Fayette Detention Center.
