LMPD investigating fatal vehicle collision in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in east Louisville Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 4:00 a.m. to the call of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Westport Road and Dove Creek Boulevard.
Investigation showed that the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Westport Road when it crossed through the center turn lane into the oncoming westbound traffic lane and hit a Ford Explorer head on.
The driver of the Dodge Charger, a female with no age determined as of now, was transported to University Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The 14-year-old passenger in the Dodge Charger was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to University Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
