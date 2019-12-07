Louisville Urban League talks accomplishments made in 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League hosted its annual impact report luncheon Friday at the Omni Hotel.
The league uses the event to discuss their biggest accomplishments made during the year.
Their commitment to closing the wealth gap in Louisville was reaffirmed in today’s discussion, as well as continuing their work in local housing.
However, the Urban League’s president said there’s still more work to do in the community.
“The status quo is not good enough,” Sadiqa Reynolds, the Louisville Urban League president and CEO, said. “We have got to make sure that every family has access to the American dream. The Urban League’s helping to do that. If you walk with us, I promise it will work out in our favor. I don’t mean that group or that group, I mean in all of our favor.”
Another major point of excitement for the Urban League is the upcoming sports complex in the Russell neighborhood, which is expected to be completed in the next year.
