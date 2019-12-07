Man facing charges after accused of threatening to shoot students at Valley High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old is facing charges after threatening to shoot students in the Valley High School parking lot on Friday.
Mason Fox was reported in the school’s parking lot on Friday morning around 11:00 a.m., where LMPD says he had a weapon and was threatening to shoot students.
According to an arrest report, students told police that Fox pulled a handgun from his waistband and said he was going to shoot them. The three students ran inside the building.
Police were sent to the scene, where Fox evaded officers on foot. He was taken into custody on Donau Lane.
Fox is charged with terroristic threatening, fleeing and evading police, criminal trespassing, and wanton endangerment.
A judge on Saturday posted his bond at $15,000. He is currently booked at Metro Corrections and will be due back in court on December 17.
