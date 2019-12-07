Man involved in police chase Thursday charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in a high-speed police chase in a stolen vehicle appeared in court Saturday facing multiple charges.
Chas Jacobs, 38, was arrested on Thursday after a pursuit from police both in vehicle and on-foot.
According to an arrest slip, officers had seen Jacobs’ Toyota Camry at the Marathon gas station at Taylor Boulevard Thursday morning. As police pulled into the parking lot, Jacobs pulled out from the other side of the parking lot, ending up going southbound on Taylor Boulevard.
Police ran details on the vehicle, which was reported as stolen. The officers attempted a traffic stop, leading Jacobs to evade from the officers onto I-264 westbound. Jacobs was reported running stop signs, hitting speeds over double the speed limit and going head-on with several vehicles throughout the chase.
Officers lost sight of the suspect, but calls came in around 11:14 a.m. on reports of a suspicious person running through back yards near Bethany Lane. Police surrounded the area where Jacobs attempted to hide the keys by throwing them into a nearby pile of leaves.
Jacobs was taken into custody after a brief chase on-foot. The stolen vehicle was found nearby on Ferris Way, where officers also found a shotgun and marijuana inside.
Detectives stated that Jacobs fled from police due to his outstanding warrants. He claimed the vehicle was bought from a friend and didn’t know it was stolen.
Previous warrants on Jacobs involved charges after renting a U-Haul truck and using it to transport counterfeit money and steal a motorcycle back in August in Jeffersontown.
In court Saturday, Jacobs was charged with fleeing or evading police in vehicle and on-foot, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence, criminal trespassing, and possession of marijuana.
A judge set Jacobs bond for $75,000 after multiple court orders. He will be due back in court on December 17.
