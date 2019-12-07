One man dead after fatal shooting in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in the Klondike neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 3300 block of Mid Dale Lane on a trouble run.
Once the officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
