Report: More information released about Saudi gunman who killed 3 people at Florida Navy base

(WAVE) – A CNN report reveals the gunman at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida who opened fire, killing three people on Friday, was from Saudi Arabia.
The gunman was killed at the scene. He’s identified as Mohammed Alshamrani, according to the report.
He was allegedly a lieutenant in the Saudi military who was getting flight training at the Navy air station in Florida, per US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Alshamrani was in the Saudi air force.
