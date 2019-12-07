Report: Queen Elizabeth not retiring at 95, Charles still waiting to rule

(WAVE) – Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t plan on handing over the crown to Prince Charles anytime soon, according to a new Huffington Post report.
The queen, who is 93, is fighting off rumors she’s planning to retire at 95 so she can hand off her royal duties to her son Charles, 71. In fact, Charles’ office confirmed to People Magazine his mother plans to stay on the throne for a while.
“There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age,” a spokesperson said.
Queen Elizabeth reportedly hosted nearly 300 engagements in the U.K. alone last year.
Charles has been considered the “longest waiting heir” in the English royal family, though according to a source last year, he does not mind.
“Charles figured out a very long time ago that he was going to be Prince of Wales for a very long time,” the source said in 2018. “He planned his life accordingly, and he wouldn’t have been able to accomplish half of what he has if he had become King earlier.”
