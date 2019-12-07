Report: Ryan Reynolds just saved the Peloton bike wife from cycling her life away

(WAVE) – Peloton continues to face nationwide scrutiny for its latest commercial, featuring a woman whose husband gifts her one of the exercise bikes.
CNBC reports the company’s stock even plummeted 15% this week, in large part due to the ad.
However, actor Ryan Reynolds is now stepping in to save the woman in the commercial, now known as the “Peloton wife.”
Reynolds’ new Aviation Gin ad features the same actress, and he shared it on Twitter with the caption, “Exercise bike not included.”
