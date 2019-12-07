Salvation Army Angel Tree deadline approaching for adoption and return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline is coming up soon, but there’s still time to adopt an angel and drop off gifts.
The Salvation Army still has angels left for adoption in both Louisville and southern Indiana. Families can adopt an angel and purchase new clothes and toys for children in need this holiday season.
Louisville-area malls, including Mall St. Matthews, Oxmoor Center, and Jefferson Mall all have areas to adopt an angel and drop off their gifts. Gifts can also be dropped off at any Salvation Army office. Gifts must be received by December 9th.
For New Albany, angels are adoptable at Green Tree Mall, and can be returned here or at any Salvation Army location. The deadline for gift drop-off in New Albany is December 8th.
Food angels, which provide Christmas dinner for Angel Tree families, can also be purchased for $25 at local Kroger/Jay-C grocery stores.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.