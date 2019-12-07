Study: Hair chemicals and dyes tied to higher risk of breast cancer

(WAVE) – A newly released study found a potential link between hair dye and other chemicals in hair products and the heightened risk of breast cancer.
According to an NBC News report, the study was published in the International Journal of Cancer.
"Women who reported using permanent hair dye or chemical straighteners had a higher risk of developing breast cancer over an eight-year follow-up period," Alexandra White of the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences said.
More than 46,000 cancer-free women who had sisters with breast cancer were studied. Women who used chemical straighteners on their hair had an 18 percent higher chance of getting breast cancer, and a 31 percent chance if those types of chemicals were used every two months.
It was also revealed that white women who dyed their hair had a seven percent higher chance of getting breast cancer.
Black women who dyed their hair, however, had a 45 percent increased risk.
"One of our hypotheses is that products marketed to dye a black woman's hair might be different than the products used for white women's hair," White says. "It's also possible that the application method or the amount of dye required might be influencing the difference."
For more information on the study, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.