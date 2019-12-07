UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of 20-year-old killed in shooting Saturday in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim of the fatal shooting in the Klondike neighborhood.
Deputy Coroner Mark Wampler confirmed that Jacob Kerr, 20, died due to a gunshot wound at University Hospital Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 3300 block of Mid Dale Lane on a trouble run.
Once the officers arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Kerr was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
