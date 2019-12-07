UPDATE: Old Louisville shooting victim dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman died at a local hospital after being shot in Old Louisville on Friday evening.
Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of South 1st Street and Caldwell Street around 7:11 p.m.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound. She was transported to UofL hospital where she died of her injuries.
No arrests have been made and police have not identified a motive for the crime.
It is unknown if the victim or suspects knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
