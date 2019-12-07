UPDATE: Old Louisville shooting victim dies

LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of South 1st Street and Caldwell Street Friday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 6, 2019 at 7:37 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 8:42 PM
The victim’s identity in the Friday evening shooting has not been released.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman died at a local hospital after being shot in Old Louisville on Friday evening.

Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of South 1st Street and Caldwell Street around 7:11 p.m.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound. She was transported to UofL hospital where she died of her injuries.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified a motive for the crime.

It is unknown if the victim or suspects knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

