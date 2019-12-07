2-year-old found after Amber Alert issued, police say

Ga. (WTOC) - Update: Atlanta Police report McGay has been found safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday night for missing 2-year-old Sean McGay who was last seen in Fulton County, Georgia.
Sidney Hepburn, 36, is reported as the suspect who took McGay. The child was taken from the Economy Inn on Wendell Drive in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hepburn was last seen driving a 2018, silver colored sedan with Virginia license plate number UYK9068. It is not clear what direction he was driving in.
McGay is described as having black skin, weighing 60 to 70 pounds, and last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants, and brown boots.
Hepburn is described as a 5′6″ black male weighing 135 pounds and has braided hair.
Contact police right away if you have any information.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.