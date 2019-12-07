21-year-old killed in Old Louisville shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Chief Deputy Coroner has released the identity of the woman killed in the shooting in Old Louisville on Friday night.
Kayla Hunter-Purcell, 21, died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound before 8:00 p.m. Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 7:00 p.m. Friday night of a shooting in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.
Police believe that the shooting was caused due to an altercation between Hunter-Purcell and another female that left the scene. There are no suspects at this time.
LMPD are still investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
