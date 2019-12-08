Badgers blow out Indiana as Hoosiers suffer first defeat

IU men's basketball coach Archie Miller says his team needs to re-group quickly for their next game against Connecticut. (Source: WAVE)
By Mike Hartnett | December 8, 2019 at 1:03 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 1:03 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Wisconsin Badgers torched the nets, shooting 63% for the game as they blized previously undefeated Indiana 84-64. The Badgers were led in scoring by Kobe King who fired in a career-high 24 points. Teammate Nate Reuvers tossed in 20 points on 8 fo 12 shooting. The Badgers were terrific from long distance cashing in on eight treys.

Wisconsin would lead by as many as 31 points during the second half. IU now 8-1 was led by Al Durham with 17 points.

Next up for IU, a Tuesday night game against UConn at Madison Square Garden.

