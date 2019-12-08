Badgers blow out Indiana as Hoosiers suffer first defeat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Wisconsin Badgers torched the nets, shooting 63% for the game as they blized previously undefeated Indiana 84-64. The Badgers were led in scoring by Kobe King who fired in a career-high 24 points. Teammate Nate Reuvers tossed in 20 points on 8 fo 12 shooting. The Badgers were terrific from long distance cashing in on eight treys.