Bowl destinations for Cards, Cats, Hoosiers and Toppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday afternoon we learned where all of our local teams will be going bowling.
UofL (7-5) is headed to Music City Bowl. The Cards will face Mississippi State (6-6) in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Monday, December 30, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game kicks of at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
“I think it’s an ideal scenario for us, because it’s so close, we’ll be able to get a lot of our fans to travel there,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said.
UK (7-5) will face Virginia Tech (8-4) in the Belk Bowl on Tuesday, December 31, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. on ESPN.
Indiana (8-4) will face Tennessee (7-5) in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl on Thursday, January 2, at 7 p.m on ESPN.
Western Kentucky (8-4) will face Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, December 30, at 4 pm on ESPN.
