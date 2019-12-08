College Football Playoff showdowns: LSU vs. Oklahoma; Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State is making its third playoff appearance and first since 2016 after just missing out the previous two seasons. The Buckeyes won the first playoff championship in 2014. Their last appearance came after the 2016 season, when they were shut out by Clemson in the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. That was all under coach Urban Meyer. Now Ryan Day leads the Buckeyes, and in his first season as Meyer’s successor has the Buckeyes unbeaten.