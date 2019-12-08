Country club building in Bowling Green catches fire, declared a complete loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - A country club building in Bowling Green caught on fire Saturday night, and officials say that due to the damage it is a total loss.
According to our sister station WBKO, the Bowling Green Fire Department was dispatched to 200 Indian Hills Drive at the Indian Hills Country Club at 7:39 p.m. Saturday on reports of a structure fire.
When crews arrived, they found visible flames extending from the roof on the backside of the building.
Multiple crews entered the building and attempted to access the attic, but were unsuccessful due to the volume and rapid development of the fire. Crews continued to extinguish the fire from the exterior of the building.
Several people on scene at the time escaped without injury, and no firefighters were injured.
Firefighters are unsure of the extent of the damage, but the building has been called a total loss. Bowling Green Fire Department is currently investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
