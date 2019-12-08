Family, neighbors asking questions after 20-year-old shot and killed in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woken up by the sound of gunfire, many on this quiet block of Mid Dale Lane are still struggling to wrap their heads around what happened.
A neighborhood is devastated after 20-year-old Jacob Kerr is shot and killed on his own front porch.
Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, LMPD was called to investigate a shooting at a home on Mid Dale Lane.
David Waggoner, Kerr’s neighbor, was stunned to hear Kerr was found shot.
“It’s very painful, because he’s been here in this neighborhood since he was very young,” Waggoner said.
Kerr was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
“To think that somebody that young has lost his life is hard to deal with," Waggoner said. “There’s no words to describe the pain I’m sure the family is going through right now.”
It’s a pain that can be felt from across the street.
A distraught father, who did not wish to appear on camera, trying to comprehend the loss of a son he described as unbelievably sweet.
He said security cameras show his son was shot right on their front porch, behind a pond and benches they built together for neighbors to enjoy while out on walks.
Kerr was in ROTC and looking forward to becoming a marine in August.
Kerr’s father says his son was very spiritual and caring towards others, especially veterans. That’s why he started the Shepherds of Mount Eden non-profit organization with his father. The program donates fully trained service dogs to veterans who need them.
The father-son duo were also a part of a team that honors veterans without family at their funerals. These missions he plans to continure carrying on for his son.
“Our prayers are with them, I know its a tough time for them," Waggoner said.
Kerr’s father says he believes it may have been a drive-by shooting. LMPD is still looking for a suspect in the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line 574-LMPD (5673).
