Give-a-Jam gives you a way to help the homeless in our community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The homeless crisis in our area isn’t hard to spot. Just drive around downtown Louisville or most intersections and you’ll see someone holding a sign or someone who is living on the streets. There is a way you can help out the homeless in our community.
There will be music, food, and people who want to see positive change in our community coming together once again for the 9th annual Give-a-Jam to End Homelessness.
Give-a-Jam is a fundraiser for the Coalition for the Homeless, a non-profit organization with a mission to prevent and end homelessness in Louisville. They advocate for change, and educate the public about the face of homeless in Louisville.
“As the city continues to develop people are being pushed out and we are seeing more and more people come into neighborhoods and move around as we are clearing out camps,” Natalie Harris from the Coalition for the Homeless said. “We would really like to be able to make low-barrier shelters like we did last year where 100 people now are able to come in that had not been able to in the past.”
The Coalition says they have a big effort right now to end young adult homelessness. Money raised from Give-a-Jam will help with that effort.
Give-a-Jam is taking place on December 19th at Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road, from 7 p.m, to 11 p.m.
In the first eight years, Give-a-Jam raised more than $250,000 for the Coalition’s efforts to house people living on the streets.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 dollars at the door. The event has sold out in year past, so advanced tickets are encouraged.
For more information on tickets, visit the Coalition for the Homeless’ website.
