KSP holds Cram the Cruiser food drive for families in need this holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police went to multiple Kroger locations across the state collecting donated groceries on Sunday for their Cram the Cruiser holiday food drive.
19 Kroger and Ralph’s Food Fair locations around Kentucky hosted the drive. Troopers near the front entrance of the store accepted food donations and loaded them up into their police cruisers.
The holiday food drive annually helps donate thousands of pounds of food to families across the state.
“It really warms your heart to see the things that we have going on in our communities today,” Sergeant Jason Morris of KSP said. “And then, during the holidays, to really see the community step up and to really come out and give just when you think that they don’t want to.”
KSP partnered with Pepsi, Kroger, local food pantries, churches, and various grocery stores to provide the simultaneous statewide event.
