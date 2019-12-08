Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HEALTH COSTS
Indiana lawmakers looking at state's high health care costs
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are calling the state's high health care costs an economic development problem. Republican legislative leaders plan to consider steps addressing the issue during the 2020 legislative session. The Journal Gazette reports Indiana currently ranks highest in prices paid to hospitals by private health insurance plans, but the problem is not the actual cost or charge of a procedure -- it is ultimately what individuals are paying after insurance.
ELECTRICITY COST SHIFT
Indiana board backs electricity cost shift from industries
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Consumer and environmental groups are arguing that Indiana utility regulators are unfairly shifting electricity costs from some large industrial customers to homeowners and small businesses. Their objections come after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a proposal from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. allowing six large companies to seek electricity from other sources. The commission says Merrillville-based NIPSCO faces a “unique business risk” because it sells about 40% of its electricity to those companies, including U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal and BP. Opponents maintain that decision will shift between $40 million and $60 million in annual costs to other customers.
PURDUE BUILDING PROJECTS
Purdue University planning new bands, data science buildings
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University officials have approved plans for new buildings on the West Lafayette campus that will house the school’s bands and data science programs.Plans for the $20 million Bands and Orchestra Building will give dedicated space to Purdue’s more than 30 ensembles, concert bands and jazz bands. Construction will be paid for with private donations.The new $40 million Data Science Building will be four stories with classrooms and research space.
TERRE HAUTE CASINO
State could approve new Terre Haute casino early next year
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials could give the go ahead for a new casino in Terre Haute sometime early next year. Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment was the only company submitting an application for the Terre Haute casino license by this past week’s deadline set by the Indiana Gaming Commission. Spectacle is proposing to build a $125 million casino and potentially hire 600 workers. Gaming Commission director Sara Gonso Tait says its staff could complete its review of Spectacle’s application during the first three months of 2020. More than 60% of Vigo County voters supported allowing the casino in a November referendum.
LAKE MICHIGAN-BEACH RIGHTS
3 Indiana homeowners aim to limit Lake Michigan beach access
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Lakefront property owners in a northwestern Indiana town are challenging the state Supreme Court's ruling that guarantees public access to Lake Michigan beaches. The Northwest Indiana Times reports the lawsuit was filed Thursday in a Hammond federal district court on behalf of Porter homeowners Randall and Kimberley Pavlock and Raymond Cahnman. The suit seeks to repeal the highest court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling that the lake's shoreline is open to all, and adjacent property owners can’t exercise exclusive control of the beach between their homes and the water. The plaintiffs want the federal court to prohibit Indiana from enforcing it.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg calls on McKinsey to release list of his clients
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is calling on his former employer McKinsey & Co. to release a list of the clients he served and free him from a nondisclosure agreement he signed. Buttigieg has been under scrutiny for refusing to discuss the three years he spent working for the consulting firm, pointing to the nondisclosure agreement he signed. He said in a statement Friday that he hopes the company can “recognize the importance of transparency in the exceptional case of a former employee becoming a competitive candidate for the U.S. presidency.”
HOLCOMB-PEARL HARBOR
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the state of Indiana to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. He says flags should be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Saturday. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday.
BACHELOR PARTY GUNFIGHT
Man charged in bar gunfight that killed another man
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man is facing four charges including murder in connection with a bar gunfight that killed another man. The Indianapolis Star reports 32-year-old Derek Oechsle of Beech Grove also was charged Thursday with attempted murder, battery and criminal recklessness in connection with the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Christopher Smith of Indianapolis on Nov. 29 at Jake's Pub. Witnesses told police Oechsle came into the bar and sat down across from a group celebrating Smith's bachelor party. A probable cause affidavit says Oechsle got up and hit a member of the group in the head with a gun. Smith was trying to separate the two when Oechsle shot Smith several times.