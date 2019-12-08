Louisville family named 2019 Special Olympics Kentucky Family of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local family earned special honors at Westport Middle School Saturday as they were named 2019 Family of the Year by Special Olympics Kentucky.
The Woolridge family was selected in honor of their tremendous volunteer service to the organization.
Brad Woolridge, an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department, started working with Special Olympics Kentucky back in 2003 as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Soon his entire family was participating in volunteer work and fundraising events.
Along with his wife Ginny and their two kids, 12-year-old Braden and 10-year-old Braxton, have volunteered at numerous events including the Polar Plunge, UPS Plane Pull, and the State Summer Games among others.
The award was presented to the family at a victory dance following Special Olympics’ State Bowling Tournament Saturday.
