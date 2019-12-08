Maximum Security wins Cigar Mile; ,makes case to take the 3-year-old championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Maximum Security went right to the lead and never looked back to capture the Cigar Mile Saturday at Aqueduct Race Track. The triumph marked his third major victory of 2019 to give him a claim as the top 3-year-old of the year. Maximum Security defeated Spun to Run by 3 and a half lengths.
Maximum Security, who made history by finishing first in the Kentucky Derby only to be disqualified for interference, also scored impressive wins this year in the Florida Derby and the Haskell Stakes. His resume may now be solid enough to take the Eclipse Award as champion 3-year-old.
The colt will know likely be pointed to the prestigious Pegasus Invitational in January at Gulfstream Park.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.