Montgomery’s career-best 25 points spark UK over Fairleigh Dickinson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sophomore forward E.J. Montgomery rang up a career-high 25 points to help Kentucky romp by Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52. The Cats used a 19-2 run during the first half en route to a 43-23 lead at intermission.
Kentucky also got big contributions from Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans. Richards scored a dozen points and hauled down ten boards and teammate Hagans also recorded a double-double with his 11 points and 11 assists.
The Wildcats, now 7-1, are off until next Saturday when they’ll host Georgia Tech at 5:00 P.M. at Rupp Arena.
