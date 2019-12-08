Montgomery’s career-best 25 points spark UK over Fairleigh Dickinson

EJ Montgomery comes up one of his best performances as Wildcats romp
By Mike Hartnett | December 8, 2019 at 12:51 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 12:51 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sophomore forward E.J. Montgomery rang up a career-high 25 points to help Kentucky romp by Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52. The Cats used a 19-2 run during the first half en route to a 43-23 lead at intermission.

Kentucky also got big contributions from Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans. Richards scored a dozen points and hauled down ten boards and teammate Hagans also recorded a double-double with his 11 points and 11 assists.

The Wildcats, now 7-1, are off until next Saturday when they’ll host Georgia Tech at 5:00 P.M. at Rupp Arena.

