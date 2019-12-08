One person shot in Park Hill neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 9:41 a.m. on reports of a shooting on the 1500 block of Ormsby Avenue.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that once officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There has been no arrest yet.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
