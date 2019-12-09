Ace of Fadez barbershop helping customers cut deep by depression

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Russell barbershop is looking to help customers affected by the problems that cut deep in area. The Ace of Fadez barbershop is now providing a place to talk and find resources for mental health problems in the black community.
The manager of the shop said depression runs wild in the area, but a lot of people don't know where to get help.
"What our goal is, is to identify these things in our community with the black males and point them in the right direction,” Gary Turner said, “so they can get that help and build that solid foundation.”
Turner said they hope the people they help become tools in the community and support others.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.