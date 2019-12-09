Cards are #1 for consecutive weeks for first time

University of Louisville men's head basketball coach Chris Mack during a Dec. 5, 2019 news conference.
By Kent Taylor | December 9, 2019 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 5:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in school history, UofL (9-0) is #1 in the Associated Press Top 25 for two straight weeks. The Cards only other appearances at the top of the polls, came in the final regular rankings in 2009 and in 2013, when they promptly lost three straight games.

After moving into the top spot last Monday, they beat #4 Michigan 58-43 and then handled Pittsburgh 64-46 on Friday night. Up next is Texas Tech (5-3) on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Cards received 55 of the 64 first place votes. Kansas got four and Ohio State five. The Buckeyes jumped from #6 to #3 in the poll.

Kentucky (7-1) remains #8. The Cats take on #3 Ohio State in Las Vegas on December 21 and host #1 UofL on December 28.

Here is the Top 25:

1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1

2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2

3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6

4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3

5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4

6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9

7. Duke 9-1 1232 10

8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8

9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5

10. Oregon 7-2 905 13

11. Baylor 7-1 872 18

12. Auburn 8-0 836 14

13. Memphis 8-1 756 15

14. Dayton 7-1 672 19

15. Arizona 9-1 654 12

16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11

17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7

18. Butler 9-0 529 24

19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21

20. Villanova 7-2 285 23

21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17

22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16

23. Xavier 9-1 216 -

24. Colorado 7-1 210 20

25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 -

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

