Cards are #1 for consecutive weeks for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in school history, UofL (9-0) is #1 in the Associated Press Top 25 for two straight weeks. The Cards only other appearances at the top of the polls, came in the final regular rankings in 2009 and in 2013, when they promptly lost three straight games.
After moving into the top spot last Monday, they beat #4 Michigan 58-43 and then handled Pittsburgh 64-46 on Friday night. Up next is Texas Tech (5-3) on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Cards received 55 of the 64 first place votes. Kansas got four and Ohio State five. The Buckeyes jumped from #6 to #3 in the poll.
Kentucky (7-1) remains #8. The Cats take on #3 Ohio State in Las Vegas on December 21 and host #1 UofL on December 28.
Here is the Top 25:
1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1
2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2
3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6
4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3
5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4
6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9
7. Duke 9-1 1232 10
8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8
9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5
10. Oregon 7-2 905 13
11. Baylor 7-1 872 18
12. Auburn 8-0 836 14
13. Memphis 8-1 756 15
14. Dayton 7-1 672 19
15. Arizona 9-1 654 12
16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11
17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7
18. Butler 9-0 529 24
19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21
20. Villanova 7-2 285 23
21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17
22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16
23. Xavier 9-1 216 -
24. Colorado 7-1 210 20
25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 -
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.