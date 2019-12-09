2 cats die after being left in LMAS officer’s vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Animal Services Officer is facing a criminal charge after two cats died while in his care. The cats were left inside of his truck in extreme heat for two days, according to court records.
Wes Lega is now facing one count of official misconduct because of the incident, which happened in September.
LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson said Lega told him was bringing the cats from the old animal shelter on Manslick Road to the new one in Newburg. The officer delivered some of the dogs he had in the truck, but not the two cats.
Lega went home for the weekend, and it wasn’t until he was returning to work two days later that he realized the cats were dead in the vehicle.
Gibson said Lega came forward after finding the animals and that he was suspended immediately. The case was handed over to LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit to investigate.
The director said LMAS took immediate action because animals dying in their care is not something that can be tolerated.
Lega resigned before the charge for official misconduct, which is a misdemeanor, was filed. He is due back in court in less than two weeks.
