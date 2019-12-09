Cincinnati Zoo holds Fiona Christmas book signing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating the holiday season with a Fiona Christmas book signing and Christmas adventure for all ages Thursday.
Zoo officials say fans of the beloved hippo are welcome to join her and all the other animals on a Christmas adventure through the zoo to figure out the question, “What’s Christmas?”
“A Very Fiona Christmas,” is the second book on Fiona and features artwork from Cincinnati native and New York Times bestselling illustrator, Richard Cowdrey.
Zoo officials say the event goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Adult tickets are $16 online. Children and senior tickets are $10.
