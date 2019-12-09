Clark County man in court for charges of delivering and distributing drugs to jail

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man arrested on 26 felony charges after a code was cracked within Clark County Jail was arraigned in court Monday.
Matthew Bays, 41, was arrested for trying to deliver and distribute drugs in the Clark County Jail from the outside.
Deputies began looking for Bays after investigators identified a pattern in certain inmate communications that appeared strange. This revealed a code system for where the drugs were hidden.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bays was arrested on December 4th after an investigation led detectives to his location at WoodSpring Suites in Clarksville, Indiana. Bays was taken into custody without incident. Narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a handgun were located in the hotel room.
Eleven other inmates were charged as part of the investigation.
