Community groups seek donations to help care for 3 children who lost mother in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight takes a violent turn Friday night, taking a young mother away from her children just weeks before Christmas.
Kayla Hunter-Percell, 21, was shot and killed Friday night at 1st and Caldwell. She leaves behind three children, all of them under the age of four.
"Altercations shouldn't lead to gun play like its been leading," Christopher 2X with Game Changers said.
The fight shattered much more than windows. A fragmented family now begins to pick up the pieces.
For 4 year-old Antonio, 2 year-old Ty’Mekia and 1 year-old Ty’Ana there will always be a piece missing.
"She had this infectious smile," 2X remembered. “She was in love with being a young mom.”
Christopher 2x says Kayla Percell used to participate in his Game Changers events, speaking out against gun violence. Now, she is the focus of his latest gathering on Sunday.
Game Changers has partnered with the Chestnut Street YMCA as well as Spring Valley Funeral home to collect care items like diapers, wipes, clothes for the kids who are now living with their grandmother on their father's side.
They're also looking for some toys to bring joy during the first holiday season they'll spend without their mother.
The 'Drive for Kayla's Kids' starts Monday, December 9th and lasts until January 2nd.
The sizes for the clothing are as follows:
- Size 4 Toddler (Boy)
- Size 2 Toddler (Girl)
- Size 18 months (Girl)
There are two drop off locations: The Chestnut Street YMCA (930 W Chestnut Street) and the Spring Valley Funeral Home (716 E Chestnut Street).
Spring Valley will match all donations they get.
