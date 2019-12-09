Death of Indiana guardsman at training center under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indiana National Guard member from Morgan County has died while at a Jennings County training facility.
Corporal Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, died Saturday, Dec. 7.
Litton, a squad leader with the 384th Military Police Company, was found unresponsive at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center near Butlerville. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.
“Corporal Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization,” said Captain Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company, in a statement released by the Indiana National Guard. “His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time.”
The cause of Litton’s death remains under investigation.
