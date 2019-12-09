Death of Indiana guardsman at training center under investigation

Death of Indiana guardsman at training center under investigation
Corporal Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center. (Source: Indiana National Guard)
By Charles Gazaway | December 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 3:00 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indiana National Guard member from Morgan County has died while at a Jennings County training facility.

Corporal Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, died Saturday, Dec. 7.

Litton, a squad leader with the 384th Military Police Company, was found unresponsive at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center near Butlerville. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

“Corporal Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization,” said Captain Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company, in a statement released by the Indiana National Guard. “His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time.”

The cause of Litton’s death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.