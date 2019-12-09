FORECAST: On-and-off showers today; snow showers south Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- TUESDAY: Accumulating snow possible south of the Parkways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to see multiple rounds of light to moderate rain throughout the day. It will also be a breezy day with gusts near 30 mph. Highs max out near 60° this evening.
Waves of rain march continue tonight as a cold front sweeps through the region. Temperatures fall into the 30s by tomorrow.
Tuesday will be considerably colder and cloudy with highs in the 30s. Snow showers are possible, especially in areas south and east of Louisville. Areas southeast of the Parkways in Kentucky may see light accumulations.
Clouds decrease on Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 20s and upper teens.
