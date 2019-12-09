Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally to to beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-35. Winston overcame throwing three interceptions and having one of them returned for a touchdown for the fifth time this season. The Bucs have won three straight but are out of playoff contention. Indianapolis has lost five of six following a 5-2 start. The nosedive has dropped the Colts from first place to third in the AFC South. Jacoby Brissett threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for some of that magic they had last season during a incredible stretch run to reach the playoffs. A 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers was the team's fifth in six games. It was especially costly because the Colts lost out on a chance to close ground in the AFC South. Indianapolis won 9 of its last 10 a year ago to overcome a slow start and make the playoffs. They'll need another impressive finish and some outside help to get back to the postseason again.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points and Matt Haarms added 12 points to lead Purdue to a 58-44 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The Boilermakers (6-3) led 49-42 with 4:01 to go before reeling off nine straight points to take command.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Sunday to lead No. 4 UConn to an 81-57 rout of rival Notre Dame.Walker hit 10 of her 18 shots and also dished out four assists for the Huskies (8-0) .Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Christyn Williams had 12 points and Crystal Dangerfield, who returned to the Huskies starting lineup after missing two games with back spasms, chipped in with 10. Anaya Peoples had 17 points and 11 boards to lead Notre Dame (5-6), which has a losing record for the first time in 16 years.