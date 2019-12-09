Jecorey ‘1200’ Arthur to run for Metro Council

Arthur laid out plans he envisioned for 2020 including all black institutions to have an official black agenda for the city and for Louisville to be recognized as the new home for civil rights. He would like Andy Beshear, who will be sworn in as Kentucky’s governor on Dec. 10, to restore voting rights to ex-felons who have served their time and give them access to housing and jobs with livable wages. He would like to see the Louisville Urban Leagues new sports complex open in Russell neighborhood and help start new businesses, and for the new YMCA to partner with the St. Stephen Life Center to bring new jobs to that neighborhood. He also would like the see the new Louisville City FC stadium partner with the Coalition for the Homeless.