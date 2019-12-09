Jecorey ‘1200’ Arthur to run for Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A music education teacher and rapper will run for Metro Council.
“My name is Jecorey Arthur and I want to be your council member for Metro District 4,” Arthur announced Monday at Simmons College.
Arthur laid out plans he envisioned for 2020 including all black institutions to have an official black agenda for the city and for Louisville to be recognized as the new home for civil rights. He would like Andy Beshear, who will be sworn in as Kentucky’s governor on Dec. 10, to restore voting rights to ex-felons who have served their time and give them access to housing and jobs with livable wages. He would like to see the Louisville Urban Leagues new sports complex open in Russell neighborhood and help start new businesses, and for the new YMCA to partner with the St. Stephen Life Center to bring new jobs to that neighborhood. He also would like the see the new Louisville City FC stadium partner with the Coalition for the Homeless.
His vision for 2021 included having a District 4 summit focused on utilizing the best parts of each neighborhood to help others, updating squatter laws, passing ordinances to include black businesses in the Kentucky Derby boom, nurturing the relationship between police officers and black citizens, recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday, inviting Dr. Kevin Cosby to speak to Metro Council about Simmons College, reforming disciplinary actions at public school systems, reassessing the down payment assessment program and starting a Metro Council committee for reparations
Current District 4 Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith said on Dec. 2 that she would not seek reelection.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.