Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Facing new test, Buttigieg pledges openness — with caution
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg is facing intense scrutiny for the first time as his outsider Democratic presidential campaign continues to roll in early-voting Iowa and New Hampshire. He is responding in his characteristic unflappable style, saying, “The more heat there is, I welcome that." He is being pressed, especially by rival Elizabeth Warren, to disclose corporate clients he served at a top consulting firm and open his fundraising events to the media. Buttigieg is asking McKinsey & Co. to release him from a non-disclosure agreement and is weighing whether to disclose more about his key donors.
WHITE LODGING-MERRILLVILLE
Developer drops big NW Indiana project with incentives nixed
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A hotel developer has dropped plans for a $356 million project near one of northwestern Indiana’s busiest highway interchanges after local officials balked at the company’s incentives request. Merrillville-based White Lodging pitched its plan last year for a complex including an event center, four hotels, an office building and condos at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65. White Lodging's spokesman says the company founded by the late billionaire Dean White is open to selling the site. The project stalled after the Lake County Council balked at a requested $75 million from a new 1% county food-and-beverage tax.
INDIANA SOLAR FARMS
Electricity provider planning more Indiana solar farms
PERU, Ind. (AP) — A company that provides electricity to dozens of Indiana communities is working to add at least 17 solar farms to its system. The Indiana Municipal Power Agency says it now has 21 solar farms generating electricity around the state and is building more at it aims to have half of its power coming from renewable sources by 2030. One farm being planned by the company near the northern Indiana city of Peru would cost $19 million and have about 40,000 solar modules.
INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY-TEACHING THE DEAF
ISU to offer new license program for deaf education
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Starting January 2020, Indiana State University will be offering a new teacher licensure program to train educators to work with students who are deaf or hard of hearing. According to the Tribune-Star, the Deaf/Hard of Hearing program will take two years to complete and will be offered through the university's College of Education.
DRIVER'S MANUAL LANGUAGES
More languages for Indiana driver's manual in lawsuit deal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana driver’s manual will be translated into four more languages in order to settle a federal lawsuit. The agreement will have the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles provide the manual in Arabic, Burmese, Chin and Mandarin by March 2021. That deal resolves a lawsuit filed last year by immigrant assistance group Neighbor to Neighbor of South Bend, which claimed the BMV was discriminating by providing the manual in only English and Spanish. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit after the settlement was reached between attorneys for the state and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HEALTH COSTS
Indiana lawmakers looking at state's high health care costs
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are calling the state's high health care costs an economic development problem. Republican legislative leaders plan to consider steps addressing the issue during the 2020 legislative session. The Journal Gazette reports Indiana currently ranks highest in prices paid to hospitals by private health insurance plans, but the problem is not the actual cost or charge of a procedure -- it is ultimately what individuals are paying after insurance.
ELECTRICITY COST SHIFT
Indiana board backs electricity cost shift from industries
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Consumer and environmental groups are arguing that Indiana utility regulators are unfairly shifting electricity costs from some large industrial customers to homeowners and small businesses. Their objections come after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a proposal from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. allowing six large companies to seek electricity from other sources. The commission says Merrillville-based NIPSCO faces a “unique business risk” because it sells about 40% of its electricity to those companies, including U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal and BP. Opponents maintain that decision will shift between $40 million and $60 million in annual costs to other customers.
PURDUE BUILDING PROJECTS
Purdue University planning new bands, data science buildings
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University officials have approved plans for new buildings on the West Lafayette campus that will house the school’s bands and data science programs.Plans for the $20 million Bands and Orchestra Building will give dedicated space to Purdue’s more than 30 ensembles, concert bands and jazz bands. Construction will be paid for with private donations.The new $40 million Data Science Building will be four stories with classrooms and research space.