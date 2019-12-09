Louisville Orchestra musicians giving free concerts to retirement home residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Musicians from the Louisville Orchestra hoping to spread the Christmas cheer to local retirement homes by traveling and performing free concerts in December.
Various string, bass, and wind musicians will be visiting area retirement homes to perform holiday music. They hope to bring the power of music to audiences who may not otherwise be able to see live performances.
Here’s the list of locations the musicians will be visiting and performing:
- Dec.12 – 2:00 p.m. Traditions at Beaumont 10210 Long Home Road, Louisville, KY 40219
- Dec. 16 – 2:00 p.m. Morning Pointe of Louisville 4711 S Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40291
- Dec. 18 – 1:30 p.m. Legacy at English Station 13700 English Villa Drive, Louisville, KY 40245
- Dec. 20 – 2:00 p.m. Belmont Village St. Matthews4600 Bowling Boulevard, Louisville, KY 40207
