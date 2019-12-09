Missing man found dead in car in Jennings County, troopers say

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A southern Indiana man recently reported missing was found dead in his car Friday night after an apparent single-vehicle crash in Jennings County that morning, according to Indiana State Police.
State police say Jimmy Turner, 69, of North Vernon, Indiana went missing during his newspaper delivery route in southern Jennings County.
Troopers say during the search for Turner on Friday, they found his crossover SUV overturned in a creek on the side of State Road 3 around 9:30 p.m.
He was reportedly found in his car and pronounced dead on scene.
Early ISP investigations show the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Friday when Turner’s car left the roadway. It is unclear what the cause was.
The investigation is ongoing.
