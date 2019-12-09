Scare at airport leads bomb squad to send in robot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An uncommon scene played out at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International airport Monday. The bomb squad brought in a robot to check a suspicious package leaving passengers trying to find out why they couldn't check their bags.
The package was a portfolio, left in a hallway behind the west terminal. The Airport Authority Public Safety Department made the discovery around 8:30 a.m. It led to some tense moments for a few hours. LMPD’s explosives team went to work.
"It's a little bit unsettling," said passenger Joe Neary as he saw all the officers closing off part of the west side of the airport terminal.
Neary and other passengers who were ready to take flight weren't sure what to think as they spotted multiple police cars and the Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad van outside the terminal. Once inside, folks lined up and quickly realized they were not checking in anytime soon.
"Out of an abundance of precaution safety is always paramount when it comes to transportation and airports and security," said Natalie Chaudoin, an airport spokeswoman.
Gift shops and hallways normally open were closed off as police shut down the entire west side of ticket counters and the hallway behind it, so a robot could go in to check out the portfolio.
Chaudoin said the portfolio was located, "down the west hall which is going down toward the Today Store and the Fort Knox reception area."
A little scary and exciting said Neary who took a photo of the robot in action while waiting to check his bag for a flight to New York.
"I just want to show my wife what's going on," Neary said, "You don't usually see the bomb disposal robot come out at the airport."
While some passengers feared missing their flights, those who got to the airport a few hours early like Neary took it in stride.
"The pros are going to handle it," Neary said, "I'm sure they're trained to keep everybody away and keep everybody safe, so they're just doing what they need to do."
About an hour after everyone had to clear out, the suspicious portfolio was transferred into safe hands.
"We did locate the individual owner," Chaudoin said, "He came back was very cooperative."
Even with ticket counters for American, United and Allegiant closed, no flights were going out at the time, so passengers that were kept waiting were able to make it out.
While it's not believed the passenger who left the portfolio will face any charges, airport officials say no item is too big or small when it comes to safety and although it took a little over two hours to work through, everything with airport security and law enforcement went as planned.
Normal operations resumed around 11 a.m.
